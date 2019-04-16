Fox News stars pull plug on history of church attacks

Two Fox personalities, even as Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was engulfed in an inferno whose cause hasn’t been determined, shut down comments about the recent history of dozens – even hundreds – of attacks on Christian churches across France.

Those on the watch for words they feared to hear were Shep Smith and Neil Cavuto, whose normal Fox programs are in the afternoons.

Smith was talking with Philippe Karsenty, a French official, about the catastrophe even as the flames raged.

Karsenty explained the cathedral had been there for 850 years and “even the Nazis didn’t dare to destroy it.”

“You need to know for the last year we’ve had churches desecrated,” he explained. “Of course you will hear the story of the politically correct which will tell you it is probably an accident…” he said.

At which point Smith cut him off, with, “Not on my watch.”

“Mr. Karsenty brought up the fact that churches across France are getting desecrated and vandalized on a weekly bvasis – this angered Shepard Smith because how dare anyone speak the truth,” commented Gateway Pundit.

In fact, there have been reports of hundreds of cases of vandalism or other attacks, including a dozen in about one week alone in March, on Christian churches in just the last year in France, a nation being influence in major ways by an increasingly militant Muslim minority.

Shepard Smith cuts off French Elected Official after he brings up fact that Churches in France have been desecrated in past year. "Of course you will hear the story of the politically correct which will tell you it is probably an accident"

It was Catholic League President Bill Donahue who was on with Cavuto.

“Forgive me for being suspicious. Just last month a 17th century church was set on fire in Paris,” he said, reciting the recent history of attacks on churches. “We’ve seen tabernacles knocked down, crosses have been torn down. Statues have been smashed…”

Cavuto interrupted, claiming, “We don’t know that.”

A brief interlude and Donahue again tried to explain the facts of recent attacks against Christians.

“When I find out that the eucharist is being destroyed, and excrement is being smeared on crosses. This is going on now…”

Again, Cavuto interrupted with, “We cannot make conjectures.”

And he essentially hung up on Donahue.

Neil Cavuto Hangs Up on Catholic League's Bill Donohue During Interview About Notre Dame

"Just last month, a 17th-century church was set on fire in Paris. We've seen tabernacles knocked down, crosses have been torn down, statues" – Donohue stated

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noticed the censorship, and called it a “fascinating case study.”

“It is simply unacceptable. It is not tolerable. You must not even breathe the possibility of arson because if it’s arson then fingers will point in one direction, and we’re not gonna point in that direction. We’re not gonna permit fingers to point. We’re not gonna even allow thoughts in that direction,” he explained Tuesday.

“But let’s play the game just to start for just a second here. Even if the Notre Dame fire was not arson, there is no denying that attacks on churches, churches throughout France, throughout Europe, are on the upswing. I’m gonna tell you something, folks. This is just me. But watching those pictures yesterday as that cathedral was burning throughout the afternoon into the evening, watching all that I thought I was looking at what may well be a symbolism for all of Europe going up in flames.

“This is simply head-in-the-sand denial, to refuse to openly accept what is happening throughout France and throughout Europe. And the very idea that there is this concerted effort coupled with a demand to ignore all of this in my nature is all I need to believe that maybe there’s some things going on that everybody knows and some just will not admit and will not permit discussion of. Because there is no denying that attacks on churches in France and all over Europe are on the upswing. It’s undeniable. It’s not all arson. Not random arson. And everybody knows this.

“So it makes all this sanctimonious concern about Notre Dame from the people on Drive-By Media cable news channels, kind of rings a little hollow to me since these same news outlets can’t be bothered to even report on the attacks on churches, the attacks on Christianity that have been taking place throughout Europe and Africa, not to mention the War on Christianity in the United States, which they are helping to wage. These are undeniable things that are happening,” he said.

He pointed at Cavuto’s shutdown of Donohue’s comments.

“The moment he got even halfway out with that sentence, the anchors at Fox, ‘No, no, no, no, no, we’re not going there. We’re not going there Bill. We’re not gonna speculate, we’re not. Until we have the facts, we’re not even gonna go there,” he said.

He noted that’s “Even though a report from France’s own central criminal intelligence service noted that from 2016 to 2018 there have been thousands of cases of church vandalism, thousands of cases of church – not synagogue, not mosque – church vandalism. Thousands of cases from 2016 to 2018, two years. It peaked in 2017, 1,045 cases of church vandalism in France.”

Social media commenters immediately reacted.

“Steve Hosed” wrote, “Donahue did not say this was terrorism but was correctly pointing out there has been a definite trend to church burning….”

And another said, “He was stating facts about what already happened to the churches in France. Let him talk.”

One recently published report revealed in 2018, the Ministry of the Interior recorded 541 anti-Semitic acts, 100 anti-Muslim acts, and 1063 anti-Christian acts.

Smith and Cavuto were the latest in incidents where the network and its announcers could be seen as protecting possible criticism of Muslims.

Only a few days earlier, Justice with Judge Jeanine star Jeanine Pirro was restored to her television program.

She had been moved off the air – and although no real explanations were confirmed – reportedly because of her criticism of new member of Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim for whom the U.S. House changed its rules so she could wear the head covering she wants.

Pirro’s comments included that perhaps Omar’s hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution.”

The network’s subsequent statement said those comments “do not reflect those of the network.”