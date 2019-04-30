Franklin Graham asks Trump to label 'civil rights' group 'terrorists'

Samaritan’s Purse CEO Franklin Graham is calling on President Trump to designate the Council on American-Islam Relations a terrorist organization.

CAIR, which was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case, already has been given that designation by the United Arab Emirates.

Calling itself a Muslim civil-rights organization, it aggressively tries to stamp out criticism of Islam with its “lawfare” campaign.

Graham, on Facebook, discussed the reports that Trump is thinking about designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

“While he’s at it, the label should also be applied to CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic Relations), which is the mouthpiece in Washington for radical Islam,” he wrote.

CAIR was created by operatives of Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Graham said the president “is right about the Muslim Brotherhood – they should definitely be designated a terrorist group.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood has been behind the killing of Christians around the world for decades. The destruction this group has brought to the churches and Christian population in Egypt is incredible.”

He continued: “They are also responsible for killing other non-Muslims and even turning their violence on peaceful Muslims who disagree with them. They are already considered a terrorist organization by the governments of several countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Russia, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. I’m thankful we have a president who is not afraid to take on extremist groups like this.”

CNN reported the Trump administration plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

It’s “working its way through the internal process,” according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The designation would penalize any individual assisting the group or any company doing business with it.

The administration, however, doesn’t have unanimity on the plan yet, CNN said.

The Trump administration recently stunned the Islamic world by designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Columnist Michelle Malkin reminded readers of CAIR’s background.

“Following the horrible massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, CAIR flacks were out in full force decrying ‘Islamophobia’ and calling for crackdowns on ‘hate speech’ (by which they mean any and all negative thoughts or words about CAIR or Islam). CAIR executive director Nihad Awad was first out of the gate to blame President Donald Trump; target Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson, whom the left wants to silence; and renew opposition to White House efforts to tighten our immigration and entrance policies, including the travel ban affecting terror-sponsoring countries upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said.

“While they drape themselves in the mantle of ‘civility,’ the CAIR brigade speaks viciously and cavalierly about their enemies. [Rep. Ihlan] Omar says Trump is not ‘human.” On an Arab-American talk show, she mocked a college professor who treated terrorist organizations al-Qaida and Hezbollah with gravity. She cackled at how he named them with a sternness in his voice and questioned why the words ‘Army’ and ‘America’ are not uttered with equal contempt. I can hear the ululations of agreement at the CAIR banquet now.”

Malkin explained: “They thrive on violence whether Muslims are the victims or the perpetrators. CAIR operatives are first to claim systematic oppression and fear of a ‘backlash’ if bloodthirsty Islamic jihadists slay innocent Americans. It’s always our fault and it’s always our responsibility – to curtail our speech, give up our gun rights, undergo sensitivity training, accept inflated statistics about ‘hate crimes’ and apologize for everything. CAIR wants to shut up its critics in the name of ‘stopping the hate’ because it doesn’t want us talking about its dirty, dangerous deeds.”

She warned readers not to forget CAIR’s designation as an unindicted terror co-conspirator in 2007 in the prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation and others for providing support to violent Hamas jihadists.

And federal law enforcement investigators banned interactions with CAIR to “prevent CAIR from publicly exploiting such contacts with the FBI.”

Its officials also have been defendants in a number of terrorist cases.

And it “helped manufacture the ‘Clock Boy’ fake hate claim in Texas – after which, Clock Boy jetted off to Qatar to cash in on a Muslim Brotherhood-linked educational scholarship,” she said.

“Never forget: CAIR works every day to silence Muslim reformers, apostates, Christians, Jews, infidel scholars, border security advocates, anti-Shariah activists and investigative independent journalists, on college campuses, TV airwaves and the internet, to prevent us from exposing the truth about Islamic supremacism,” Malkin said.