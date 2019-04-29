Bible verse ignites ferocious battle at high school

A fight over donated T-shirts sporting a Bible verse that basketball players wore during warm-ups that erupted at a New Mexico high school has come to an end with the head coach now resigning.

That’s according to a letter from Supt. Loren Cushman of Animas Public Schools, who wrote to the Freedom from Religion Foundation about its complaints after “a concerned … community member” complained.

The story is told by columnist Todd Starnes, who explained the coach allowed his players to wear the donated shirts – for warmups – that were “inscribed with ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.'” (Philippians 4:13)

“The head coach of Animas High School, who was not identified, was also accused of holding Bible studies with players,” he said.

He said it was the FFRF, “a Wisconsin-based group of perpetually offended atheists, agnostics and so-called free-thinkers,” that boasted about the coach’s resignation.

“We’re pleased that the Animas school system took us seriously in remedying a constitutional violation,” FFRF co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor stated. “Such behavior cannot be excused in public schools.”

Many of the students as well as the coach apparently attended the same church, where he was active in leadership. The church had arranged for the students to have new shirts for warmups.

But instead of a shirt-maker logo, which presumably would have been allowed, the church put its own message on the shirts, which were given to students who wanted them.

The FFRF warned the school about the situation, in a letter, with, “It does not matter whether some players asked the coach to lead a Bible study or whether wearing the religious T-shirts is optional. Courts have summarily rejected arguments that voluntariness excuses a constitutional violation.”

Cushman quickly threw the coach “under the bus,” Starnes said.

“When I observed the players wearing the T-shirts during pregame warmups, I immediately questioned the coach and activity director,” Cushman told the Wisconsin-based FFRF.

“I gave specific instructions at that time that this was not permissible and was not to happen again.”

Cushman confirmed the coach had resigned.

“It’s a mighty sad day in America when a high school basketball coach is deemed unfit because he is a follower of Jesus,” Starnes wrote.

The FFRF posted social-media reports of its success, drawing a call for physical violence against the coach from one of its fans.

Leroy Poudrier wrote on Facebook: “He was allowed to resign for ‘violating the constitution’? He ought to have had his a– kicked and jaw busted for rights violating.”