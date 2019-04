(FOXNEWS) — A woman who spends three hours a day pulling out chunks of her own hair started ripping out her eyelashes when she was just 8 years old. Megan Prosser, 19, suffers from trichotillomania, also known as trich, a mental disorder where sufferers experience an irresistible urge to pull out their hair.

During a “pulling attack,” as Prosser calls it, the nanny and pet store worker can easily create a bald patch the size of her hand.