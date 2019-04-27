Gender Relations director: Men 'don't deserve opinions'

(College Fix) A University of Notre Dame student who has voiced negative statements about men and is openly opposed to Catholic sexual ethics was recently confirmed as director of the student government’s Department of Gender Relations.

The department “works to foster a healthy environment of communication and dialogue between individuals of different genders on campus,” according to its website.

The student who recently took the helm is Anne Jarrett. During the student senate confirmation hearing April 15, sophomore senator DC Morris raised concerns over Jarrett’s ability to work effectively with men as gender relations director given some of her past comments on social media.