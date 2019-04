(Daily Mail) A new thermal area has popped up in Yellowstone National Park, in yet another sign of the ever-changing magma activity beneath the surface.

Satellite images have revealed an expanse of about eight acres – or the equivalent of four soccer fields – where the ground is warmer than its surroundings, causing the trees and vegetation in that patch to die off.

While scientists have only just confirmed its existence, the United State Geological Survey (USGS) estimates it’s been forming over the last 20 or so years.