Georgetown students vote overwhelmingly for slavery-reparation fee

(The Hill) Georgetown University students voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of creating a $27.20 tuition increase to benefit the descendants of slaves sold by the university in the 1800s.

More than 66 percent voted in favor of creating the tuition increase, which would be steered into a reparation fund for descendants of slaves the institution sold to pay off debts. The resolution must still be approved by the university to go into effect.

The university sold 272 slaves in 1838 to pay off debt, saving the university. Georgetown has a memorial for the slaves sold and offers admissions preference for the descendants of those slaves.