(Rockland/Westchester Journal News) Judith Clark, one of the getaway drivers in the bloody 1981 Brinks heist that shook Rockland County, draws either empathy or ire. Reaction on social media to her parole Wednesday underscored that divide.

Generally, demands for her continued imprisonment are stronger the closer one was to the scene of the crime and nearer to the families whose three fathers were killed that October day.

“This is a mistake,” Kathy McCartin commented on lohud’s report of Clark’s parole. “Those killed that day can’t be paroled from death and the families from the loss.”