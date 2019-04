(CBS News) Sara Hinesley is your typical 10-year-old girl, but this resilient girl is overcoming obstacles with a smile.

Sara is a remarkable student who’s proving when it comes to academics, nothing will stop her.

“I like to play, I like to watch TV,” Hinesley said, who recently came to the U.S. from China.

She excels in the classroom at St. John Regional Catholic School in Frederick and she recently won a national handwriting contest that recognized for her excellence in cursive, the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.