God, guns and Glock

There’s a joke or meme about me I even added to my “Official Chuck Norris Fact Book”: “Chuck Norris sleeps with a pillow under his gun.” Outside of being funny, it’s not far from the truth.

During Easter week, I was pondering again the power that God and guns had in the founding of our country. Any new student of the Revolutionary period quickly learns that. They are what keep us strong, or what should keep us strong. Like our great military, and men and women in blue, they are there for our personal defense, too.

God and guns were so important to our founders that they established laws in the Bill of Rights to protect our exercise of them. They are the first two amendments of our Constitution: the uninhibited and unrestricted freedoms to choose our own religion and bear our own firearms.

But, more and more, these pillars of American life and liberty are being assaulted and abandoned, not only out of sheer bias but ignorance of our Founders, the Revolutionary period and our Constitution. Instead, these pivotal American rights have become the brunt end of cultural jokes and are often regarded as biased lifestyle components of “rednecks” and rural citizens.

For example, gone but not forgotten is even former president Obama’s partiality on the campaign trail over a decade ago in April of 2008. You might recall, at a private California fundraiser, when he addressed the economic hardships of those in Pennsylvania, he said, “You go into some of these small towns in Pennsylvania, and like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. … And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion … as a way to explain their frustrations.”

Practicing the First and Second Amendments are not a way to explain our frustrations but a way to explain we are Americans. They both have our backs, especially during hard and dangerous times. Speaking of the latter, I need to clarify something.

While documented violent crime has fallen since a high in the 1990s, the FBI reported in Jan. 2016 that there are “significant increases in violent crime categories. Homicide was up 6.2 percent across the country, while rape was up 9.6 percent,” as the Washington Post reported.

Here’s what mainstream media and progressives won’t tell you as they’re pitching that violent crimes have decreased dramatically, and don’t ever forget this. The non-partisan non-advocacy Pew Research center reported in January of this year: “Most crimes are not reported to police, and most reported crimes are not solved. [Please read that again.] In its annual survey, the Bureau of Justice Statistics asked victims of crime whether they reported that crime to police. In 2017, only 45 percent of violent crimes tracked by BJS were reported to police. And in the much more common category of property crime, only about a third (36 percent) were reported. There are a variety of reasons crime might not be reported, including a feeling that police ‘would not or could not do anything to help’ or that the crime is ‘a personal issue or too trivial to report,’ according to BJS.”

The liberal far left wants you to believe that more gun regulations and restrictions will reduce violent crimes, but the truth is that they only cripple law-abiding citizens from their rights and abilities to defend themselves. There’s global evidence to prove it. And to boot, that their gun-free zones further enable criminals to know where innocent Americans abide for indefensible open-warfare.

Dana Loesch, who has researched the issue of guns and violent crimes around the world and documented it in her outstanding book, “Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America ,” explained two critical facts:

Fewer guns don’t equate to fewer violent crimes. Loesch explained: “Honduras has 21 times the gun murders that we do and 14 times fewer guns.” End of argument. Stricter gun laws don’t equate to fewer violent crimes. Proof for that is found in the 2015 Charleston AME Church shooting. Loesch again elaborated: “In South Carolina, all you have to do is be charged with a felony to be declared illegitimate to carry [a firearm], which [the shooter] was in February of 2015. He was charged with a felony for drug possession. It was methamphetamines and cocaine. His father purchased a firearm for him for his 21st birthday, April 4, 2015. That could have been a straw man purchase, which is also a felony. He reportedly told someone that he stole the gun that he used in these murders. That’s also a felony. Felony, felony, felony.” No increase of gun regulation or laws stopped him from obtaining a gun, just as in the case of Sandy Hook tragedy or the Santa Fe high school shooting.

It’s often been said and is true: The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, as shown through the heroic and courageous deeds of the neighbor of the Sutherland Church massacre.

Do law-abiding good Americans have recourse for protection against bad guys? Absolutely! It’s called the Second Amendment. It’s 27 words are clear and concise, needing no further commentary or regulation: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Could it get any clearer? The right of the people!

Thomas Jefferson wrote near the end of his life in 1823 how we are to interpret such words: “On every question of construction [of the Constitution], [we should] carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.”

That is why Thomas Jefferson, in a letter to his nephew Peter Carr, advised him: “Let your gun therefore be the constant companion of your walks.”

With licentiousness and lawlessness running amuck in our cities, and a desperate need for more law and order, now is the do-or-die time to stand strong for the Second Amendment, before progressives further suffocate our rights to bear arms by strangulating the barrels of our guns through further legislation and restrictions.

There are no two greater amendments to protect with our passion and our vote than the first and second amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Thefirst is about our free speech and religious liberty. The second is about our freedom to bear arms. The first is also backed with the bullets of the second.

You’ve probably heard by now that I’m the new spokesperson for GLOCK, Inc. a leading innovator and global manufacturer of firearms. I’m so proud of that, not only because I believe in the amazing quality of their products but also because I’m standing up for my and others’ Second Amendment rights.

As I said in their official press release, I’m honored to partner with this world-renowned brand. The values that I have built my life and brand on – tough, real, constant and powerful – are echoed in everything that GLOCK does and creates. Let me put it this way, if I ever decided to go into firearms, there would be no point – I would just be recreating what GLOCK has already built. The only thing that would change is the name.

I will be representing GLOCK where I hope to see many of you at the NRA Annual Conference in Indianapolis at the end of this week on April 26-27, 2019, where President Trump will be as well.

During Easter week, I re-read one of the most fascinating verses in the Bible – words that Jesus gave His followers right before His death: “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”

As I’ve said before, faith is not an excuse to ignore self-defense. They both exist to protect us, and Jesus agreed. If living today, would Jesus have encouraged His followers to own a GLOCK? I’ll let you decide that!

Legendary southern group Lynyrd Skynyrd, which produced megahits like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Freebird,” put it well in their song (and album with the same title), “God and Guns“: