Editor’s note:Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Two lawyers, Jon and Amanpreet, head out for their usual nine holes of golf.

Jon offers Amanpreet a $50 bet. Amanpreet agrees and they’re off.

They shoot a great game. After the 8th hole, Amanpreet is ahead by one stroke, but cuts his ball into the rough on the 9th.

”Help me find my ball. Look over there,” he says to Jon.

After a few minutes, neither has any luck. Since a lost ball carries a four-point penalty, Amanpreet secretly pulls a ball from his pocket and tosses it to the ground.

”I’ve found my ball!” he announces.

”After all of the years we’ve been partners and playing together,” Jon says, “you’d cheat me out of a lousy 50 bucks?”

”What do you mean, cheat? I found my ball sitting right there!”

”And you’re a liar, too!” Jon says.

”I’ll have you know I’ve been STANDING on your ball for the last five minutes!”

