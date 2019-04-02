Good looks

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A middle-aged woman had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. While on the operating table, she had a near-death experience.

Seeing God, she asked, “Is my time up?”

God said, “No, you have another 30 years, two months and eight days to live.”

Upon hearing the good news, the woman decided to stay in the hospital and have a face-lift,

liposuction and tummy tuck. She figured she might as well look her best since she was in it for the long haul.

After her last operation, she was released from the hospital. While crossing the street on her way

home, she was struck by an ambulance and killed.

Arriving in front of God, she demanded, “I thought you said I had another 30 years? Why didn’t you pull me out of the path of that ambulance?”

God replied, “Girl, I didn’t recognize you!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



