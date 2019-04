Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A male frog goes to a psychic.

The psychic tells him, “You are going to meet a beautiful young girl who will want to know everything about you.”

The frog becomes excited, “This is great! Will I meet her at a party?”

“No,” says the psychic, “in her biology class.”