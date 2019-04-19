GOP primary challenger: Trump is '1-man crime wave'

(The Hill) https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/439789-gop-primary-challenger-trump-is-a-one-man-crime-wave

President Trump’s first GOP primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is calling the president a “one-man crime wave” the day after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election meddling.

Mueller’s redacted report, which was released Thursday, found no evidence of conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Moscow, but listed several “episodes” of possible obstruction of justice, including Trump ordering subordinates to shutdown or stymie the special counsel’s office.

“This man is a one-man crime wave,” Weld said in an interview with MSNBC that aired Friday. “He instructed senior legal officials, senior national security, senior intelligence officials to lie, he actively sought out and suborned perjury. That is obstruction of justice.”