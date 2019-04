(London Daily Mail) A grandmother in China who suffers from Alzheimer’s was rescued yesterday after climbing down the exterior of a high-rise building for 10 storeys with her bare hands.

The elderly woman in her 80s had escaped from her home on the 14th floor through the windows after being locked in by her family members.

She was pulled into safety by a family on the fourth floor who opened their windows to drag her into their apartment, a fire brigade in Chengdu said on social media.