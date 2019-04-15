Handling argumentative skeptics at Easter services

More non-Christians and guests attend church services on Easter than any other time of the year. What a wonderful opportunity to reach out to family, friends and neighbors to experience God’s Presence and the transformative gospel message.

Yet today, in our polarized and hyper-politicized culture, many people joining us are not shy to express strong opinions regarding sensitive issues of our day. Some are hankering for confrontational interaction, so we need to be ready.

Fake news and deception abound, and Scripture tells us “always be ready to give an answer for the hope we have” (1 Peter 3:15). We need to be equipped so we’re confident and convincing when we engage others in conversations.

In past interactions with Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Ellen DeGeneres, Anderson Cooper and others, the Lord has helped me handle questions and issues in a winsome way.

Do you know how to “take the heat” when you courageously stand up for the truth in today’s pop culture? Topics like radical Islam, illegal immigration, abortion, gun control plus thorny questions like “Is Jesus Christ the only Way?” require preparation and clear answers.

Listen to this stimulating interview: