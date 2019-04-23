Hannity: Hillary's server 'real threat to safety'

(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Sean Hannity said Hillary Clinton’s emails are a “real threat to our safety and security” during his program Monday evening.

It’s been years since the FBI investigated Clinton’s use of an unauthorized server, hosted in the basement of her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., during her time as secretary of state. Former FBI Director James Comey publicly recommended in 2016 that no charges be brought against Clinton, who was then a candidate for president, but admonished Clinton and her colleagues for being “extremely careless” in handling classified information.

To this day, allies of President Trump, including Hannity, have cried foul over what they argue was preferential treatment favoring Clinton over Trump in the highest levels of the Justice Department and FBI.