Hannity: Sources say revelations to condemn FBI

(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday his sources are telling him information that could soon be released regarding alleged corruption at the Justice Department and FBI will be “extraordinarily damning.”

He made the bold prediction about the so-called “five buckets of information” during an interview with Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, bringing up the upcoming criminal referral focusing on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“There are going to be criminal referrals issued this week by Chairman Nunes,” Hannity said. “There are going to be — the president, I interviewed last week — there will be the FISA applications released. There will be [FBI] 302s released, [and] there will be Gang of Eight material. We’ve identified five buckets of information that will be extraordinarily damning. I know that to be the case, based on all of my sources.”