Has Nicole Brown Simpson's real killer been found?

(Dailywire) A British director of a film that will premiere 25 years after the incident says that he will prove that O.J. Simpson did not murder his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman but instead was a victim of a conspiracy.

According to The Daily Mail, director Joshua Newton showed them scenes from his movie, claiming, “’Nicole & O.J.’ will reveal the untold circumstances leading up to the murders and why and how Nicole and Ron were killed and the cover up that followed.” He commented, “All these years later, the world is still fascinated by the O.J. case and it still divides America, particularly along racial lines. … The media was assisted by prosecutors drawing on unethical means to persuade the public of his guilt because they knew their evidence would fail to persuade the jury.”