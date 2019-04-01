Has patriotism been bred out of today's Americans?

In 1787 Thomas Jefferson penned a letter to William Stephens referencing the Shays Rebellion, which read in part: “Let them take arms. … What signify a few lives in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be freshened from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.” (The Thomas Jefferson Papers at the Library of Congress; Thomas Jefferson to William S. Smith, Nov. 13, 1787; Page 515)

Over dinner and cigars several days ago my best friend asked me why people of today were uninformed and docile. He referenced the Fries Rebellion and the ready willingness of the early Americans to resist government intrusion into their/our lives. I took his question as rhetorical, albeit, I did respond: “It’s because the fight in the dog has been mostly bred out of the American people.”

I vividly recall the late J. Vernon McGee, the itinerant preacher and evangelist, saying: “In olden days we had wooden ships and men of steel. Today we have steel ships and paper-dolls.” Truer words could not have been spoken.

Like the rest of our Founding Fathers, Jefferson knew that government was at its best a mechanism to be closely observed and strictly constrained. He understood that government must be fiercely constrained or it would become the creation by which our rights and freedoms would be sadistically controlled to the exclusion of the personal rights and freedoms of We the People.

The worst fears of our Founding Fathers have become reality. Two things the founders were unable to protect our great republic from were the evil machinations of corrupt men and an inbred craven citizenry. Thus, both of these illegitimate vagrancies have led America to the very precipice of destruction vis-a-vis the satanic transmogrification of government – a precipice, I might add, President Trump for the moment has spared us from going over.

During our Revolutionary War, only 17 percent of the people were supportive of the fight for independence from England. But those 17 percent carried the day until the others found their spines. The others were willing to live as overtaxed, oppressed wards of an unseen tyrannical government.

People today are the anthropomorphic likeness of a toothless old dog. They’re willing to bark from time-to-time but only until a menacing voice shouts “be quiet.” Few things offend me more than hand-wringers who blubber, “What can we do?” That includes the “Facebook warriors” who think clicking “like” and/or leaving a five to 10 word response to a post is synonymous with being engaged.

I thank God for President Trump, because for this moment he is showing men how to be men and citizens how to be patriotic.

Our Founding Fathers set in place 17 specific “Enumerated Powers” in Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution. These 17 powers were ordained and calcified to ensure the federal government couldn’t give itself more powers over the people than allowed for by the Constitution.

It isn’t joking to say that most people today cannot spell “enumerated” much less find the Article and Section said powers are found in. Students today are not taught that the “Framers of the Constitution” set in place specific powers to constrain government from the tyranny of overreach.

People today believe that the government is to provide health care, guarantee student loans, dictate the rights and independence of the people, engage in unconstitutional mandates such as abortion, reverse prejudice through skin-color-based affirmative action, establish protected classes of people, arbitrarily establish new definitions for genders and marriage ad nauseam.

Most people today do not realize that the U.S. Department of Education is a massive breach of government authority nor that the establishment of same was completely unconstitutional. Yet, that didn’t prevent Jimmy Carter from creating said bureaucracy and thus violating the Constitution.

I cannot conceive of our Founding Fathers tolerating ophidian Muslim women like Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attacking the American people and calling our president vulgar names consistent with their godless cult that masquerades as a religion, complete with a sacrilege for a false god who sanctions rape, child molestation and other barbarous paganism.

Nowhere in any of the founding documents or any other historical documents have I read about elected congressional representatives shamelessly boasting of their anti-Americanism. That includes the elected representatives who are fighting President Trump’s attempts to protect our sovereign borders.

Our ancestors did not look to the government for their “daily bread” and sustenance despite the demands for government intervention by the likes of Jacob Coxey during the Great Depression of 1893.

Nothing, not one fact, not one original historical document that I’ve read, that deals with the founding of our nation, even hints that a man like President Trump is bad for America. However, I can point to one document after another, after another, ad infinitum, that warn against the tyranny and governmental overreach progressive Democrats and pernicious reprobates masquerading as Republicans relentlessly push.

It’s time for us to realize that the same massive resolve we exhibited to get President Trump elected is the same massive resolve we must show to rid ourselves of government overreach and congressional tyranny.