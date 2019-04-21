He is risen: Darkness is defeated, dawn has arrived

(TOWNHALL) – A 17th century English theologian and historian named Thomas Fuller popularized the old Irish folk saying “it is always darkest just before the Day dawneth.”

Since Fuller first published the phrase in 1650, an array of theologians, psychiatrists, psychologists, historians, philosophers, and self-help gurus have utilized the concept of things getting better shortly after a low point when attempting to help others overcome difficult times.

There is no better example of intense grief and despair quickly followed by great news than the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus over 2000 years ago. As believers around the globe celebrate the risen Christ this Easter weekend – we are reminded that Jesus’s death was not permanent. Jesus’s resurrection on the third day, the cornerstone of the Christian faith, is living proof that the dawn has arrived.