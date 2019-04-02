Hillary supporter pushed Trump-Russia 'backchannel' claim

A computer scientist who touched off the claim that Donald Trump had a secret backchannel to a Russian bank is a supporter of Hillary Clinton who donated to the Democrat’s presidential campaign.

Circa reported Indiana University professor L. Jean Camp was the spokeswoman for a loose group of computer researchers who informed the FBI they had detected communications between a commercial email server registered at Trump Trump tower and a server at Alfa Bank in Russia.

An FBI counterintelligence team reviewed the server connections and concluded there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign, U.S. officials told Circa.

The FBI said the connections likely were explainable by routine computer behavior, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

But Circa reported Camp’s name began surfacing in media reports just before and after the election.

“These organizations are communicating in a way designed to block other people out,” Camp was quoted in a late October article in Slate.

At about the same time the FBI began its investigation, the Gateway Pundit noted, the author of the unverified anti-Trump dossier, Christopher Steele, began pushing the claim that Trump had a backchannel to the Russian bank.

Allegations of connections between Alfa Bank’s parent-company Alfa Group, Russia and Trump were inserted in the dossier he gave to the FBI.

Steele furthered the now debunked backchannel claim through memos to the FBI and to news media, including Slate.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign then spread the story through Twitter and a news release.

It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Federal Election Commission records state Camp made a total of 22 small contributions in 2016 to Clinton’s presidential campaign totaling $1,547.