House Dems put gun control into new Violence Against Women bill

(Washington Times) The House passed Democrats’ new version of the Violence Against Women Act on Thursday, rejecting Republicans’ pleas to restore quickly the old law which expired earlier this year.

Democrats’ legislation attracted bipartisan support, passing 263-158, with 33 Republicans voting for it.

The update would renew the 1994 law through 2024, continuing its system of grants while expanding protections against discrimination for transgender individuals, extending tribal courts’ jurisdiction over non-Indians, and creating new categories of people banned from legally purchasing firearms.

“There should be nothing partisan or political about ending the scourge of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.