How Democrats try to make elections obsolete

(Washington Times) — With a fraudulent Russian collusion claim no longer in their hip pocket, Democrats are still optimistic about recapturing the White House and the U.S. Senate in 2020.

But they are tired of competing. To ensure the desired outcome, they’ve proposed steps that would finish off the national, two-party system for all intents and purposes.

First, they oppose any efforts to strengthen the border and reduce illegal immigration. They want to ensure a massive flow of undocumented Democrats and recruits for the Free Stuff Army.

Next, they propose doing away with the Electoral College, since it sunk Hillary Clinton in 2016.