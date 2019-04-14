How low might Democrats go?

“Ilhan Omar’s life is in danger,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Friday. “For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out,” she said, against this “dangerous incitement” by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Omar’s life may now indeed be in danger – God forbid – not because of President Trump or law-abiding conservatives, but because of far more sinister forces.

Last month Omar, 37, a Somalia-born Muslim first-term Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, gave a speech in which she described the mass murder of nearly 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, by Islamist terrorists only as “some people did something.”

President Trump last Friday tweeted a video of Omar’s words along with footage of the 9/11 attack and the caption “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

This is what Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and some of her media comrades dishonestly described as a “targeting” of Rep. Omar’s life – Omar’s own words juxtaposed to images of the “something” of which she spoke so belittlingly.

This is not the first time Ms. Omar’s extremist words have elicited rage. She is a virulent anti-Semite who advocates the destruction of the Jewish state of Israel. She has attacked Mr. Trump’s White House adviser Stephen Miller, who is Jewish, as a “white nationalist,” and said that “white nationalism” has caused the illegal immigrant swarm crossing America’s southern border.

Rep. Omar makes no secret of her hatred of the United States, a nation she describes as “founded by genocide” whose global power today comes from what she calls “neocolonialism.”

Like her fellow socialist Ocasio-Cortez, Omar supports the Cuban-backed leftist dictatorship in Venezuela, opposing U.S. efforts to restore democracy there. Also like Ocasio-Cortez, Omar is under investigation over accusations that she illegally diverted campaign funds for her personal use.

But Rep. Omar is in danger because the Democratic Party is headed for defeat in the 2020 elections. One reason is that Omar is living proof that the Democrats have become a party of fanaticism, anti-Semitism, anti-Americanism, radical leftism and corruption. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked a resolution condemning Omar’s anti-Semitism by name.

Ocasio-Cortez, in the latest controversy with Omar, absurdly likened President Trump to Adolf Hitler, conveniently ignoring that she and Omar are the anti-Semites and Trump’s part-Jewish family is pro-Israel. In 1930, Josef Goebbels of the National Socialist (Nazi) Party blamed the murder of thug storm trooper leader Horst Wessel on Communists and created a Nazi martyr with his own song.

Ocasio-Cortez has conveniently conjured the horrid implication that some right-winger (captured or not) could be driven to murder by President Trump’s words, and might – God forbid! – wound or assassinate Congresswoman Omar.

Such a nightmarish act could overnight turn Omar’s terrible political liability into a propaganda asset. CNN and MSNBC would endlessly blame Mr. Trump’s “words of hate” for “killing our democracy.” Absolute gun control would be demanded. All criticism of Democrats and other leftists would be silenced as “dangerous.”

Rep. Omar could become a Democratic martyr.

Nothing like this happened when a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter shot and nearly killed Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

The truth is that almost all political violence nowadays comes from the left – from antifa thugs beating conservatives, to campus radicals shouting down free speech. The mob that attacked Fox host Tucker Carlson’s home while only his wife and children were there chanted about “pipe bombs.”

Comic Kathy Griffin held up what looked like Donald Trump’s bloody severed head. New York Central Park actors depicted stabbing Trump to death. Snoop Dogg and Marilyn Manson videos showed shooting a Trump look-alike. Madonna talked of “blowing up the White House.” Johnny Depp proclaimed that “maybe it’s about time [that] another actor assassinated a president.” These psychopathic haters encourage mentally unstable imitators.

A Boston Globe op-ed days ago urged waiters to “tamper with,” and perhaps even poison, food served to Trump officials already attacked in restaurants.

Hillary Clinton gave 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia, after which her Foundation got $145 million. Russia then sold nuclear reactor fuel to Iran. If a future 9/11 (again, God forbid) involves Islamist terrorist atomic bombs, remember how low Clinton, Omar and the Democratic Party have been willing to go to rule-or-ruin the United States.

If the assassination of a troublesome Democrat derails Trump’s re-election campaign, remember that leftists have now pre-targeted Omar as the next socialist Horst Wessel martyr after their Russian-written phony Trump Dossier coup d’etat attempt failed. Their lust for progressive power is unlimited. Don’t be fooled again.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.