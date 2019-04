(HOLLYWOODREPORTER) — In the realm of the supernatural, a secret governmental project investigating the paranormal qualifies as remarkable. So too does a potential trial exploring whether Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer stole the idea for their Netflix show from a guy who allegedly pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court denied summary judgment to the Duffer brothers in a lawsuit brought by Charlie Kessler.