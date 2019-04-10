Ilhan Omar: 9/11 was merely 'some people did something'

She has already prompted a House resolution condemning hate in response to anti-Semitic remarks, and now Muslim U.S. Rep. Ilhan, D-Minn., is stirring controversy for describing the 9/11 terror attacks as “some people did something.”

Omar was speaking a fundraiser last month for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a group founded by Hamas operatives that was named an unindicted conspirator in a plot to fund the Palestinian terror group.

In her speech, Omar called on Muslim Americans to “make people uncomfortable” with their activism and presence in society.

She also criticized the Jewish state of Israel.

Her reference to 9/11 surfaced on social media.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said at the event.

Fox News reported fellow freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a veteran, slammed Omar for her description of the terror attacks.

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something,'” Crenshaw wrote in a tweet. “Unbelievable.”

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Omar “isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American.”

“Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: ‘Some people did something.’ Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect,” she said.

Omar first came under fire for tweeting in 2012 that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

In February, she insinuated in a tweet that politicians in the U.S. were bought by AIPAC, the non-partisan group seeking to foster relations between the U.S. and Israel.

She followed that tweet with another that echoed the anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” trope. Pro-Israel activists, she said, were pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”