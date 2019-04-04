Ilhan Omar presses for release of Muslim Brotherhood leader

Already known for her anti-Semitic sentiments, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is appealing for the release of a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, the organization seeking to establish a global caliphate that has spawned groups such as al-Qaida and Hamas.

On Twitter, she called on Trump to help bring about the release of Hoda Abdelmonem, a senior member of the Brotherhood’s women’s affiliate who is imprisoned in Egypt.

The Brotherhood advocates not only for an Islamic takeover of Egypt but for the global rule of Islam.

Conservative Review reported Abdelmonem remains an influential figure in the Brotherhood.

Omar posted a photo of her meeting with pro-Muslim Brotherhood campaigners. She then retweeted a link to an Al Jazeera video that calls for Abdelmonem’s release.

The Muslim Brotherhood is classified as a terrorist organization in several nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, Egypt and Bahrain, Conservative Review noted.

Along with al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, the Muslim Brotherhood has produced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

Republicans in Congress continue to press for classification of the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer pointed out that an internal Muslim Brotherhood document entered by the FBI as evidence in a terror-funding case states the organization’s “work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and [Allah’s] religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

He commented that if Omar “were working for the release of a leader of any non-Muslim organization that was in its own words dedicated to ‘eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within,’ she would be out of Congress already.”

“But no one will take any particular notice of this,” Spencer said.