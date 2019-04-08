Ilhan Omar: Trump's Jewish adviser is 'a white nationalist'

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is no stranger to controversy when it comes to matters of religion.

The Muslim congresswoman has already faces numerous accusations of being anti-Semitic, along with claims that she married her own brother, as WND reported.

And Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Democrat added to her personal tempest by calling President Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller “a white nationalist.”

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage,” Omar tweeted, attaching her comment to an article about Miller’s tough stance on U.S. border security.

“He’s Jewish,” responded the Daily Caller in a tweet of its own in response to Omar.

Social-media users are verbally scorching the congresswoman online, with remarks including:

“How do you know that that is the case? I highly doubt it. Please stop the name calling. U do not like it when people call you antisemitic or extreme or link you to stoning, genital mutilation etc. so why do it to some one else.”

“A Jewish white nationalist? Do those exist? I am confused?”

“Yes, and she hates the Jews. She’s substituting ‘white nationalist’ for ‘Jew’ here … hmmm.”

“@IlhanMN just joins her crew in showing how dumb one can be !!!”

“Marrying your sibling is an outrage.”

“She’s right behind AOC in skull density.”

