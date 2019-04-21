I'm an environmentalist and I hate Earth Day

(DETROIT FREE PRESS) – As someone who has dedicated their working career to the environmental field, it may seem completely counterintuitive to hate Earth Day. But I do to my core. I cannot tell you how many Earth Day events I have participated in, often ending up resenting my experience.

It is obvious we should be thankful for our planet, but celebrating and keeping the Earth at top of mind only one day per year is exactly the symptom of our problem. Every day has to be Earth Day. I don’t say this as some would call a “hippie tree-hugger environmentalist,” but as a pragmatic decision-maker and planner. I think of myself as a new definition of a futurist – someone who is bold enough to demand a thriving future for our youngest generations and generations not yet born. But … is this idea really that bold?

The truth is, we must be pragmatic and hold the future in our decisions now. We must ensure action on climate change to both counteract it and adapt to changes already hurtling toward us, to ensure long-term access to clean water and air, as well as recreate entire production and transportation systems that currently create catastrophic streams of waste and/or pollution.