Indian artist granted right to advertise wares as Indian-made

A federal judge struck down an Oklahoma law that requires an artist to be a member of a federally recognized tribe to have his or her artwork labeled as Native American.

Peggy Fontenot, a member of a state-recognized tribe, the Patawomeck tribe of Virginia, had been selling photographic art and jewelry nationwide.

“This is a great win for Peggy and all American Indian artists like her,” said attorney Caleb Trotter of the Pacific Legal

Foundation, which represented Fontenot.

“With the court’s decision, it is now clear that states cannot use their laws to play favorites when deciding which American Indian artists can honestly market their work,” he said.

“Now the American Indian art market in Oklahoma can better reflect what Congress intended: a market inclusive of members of federally and state-recognized tribes, as well as certified artisans.”

PLF, asserting the law was enacted to benefit “members of politically connected tribes in the state,” challenged its constitutionality and pointed out it conflicted with a federal law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin ruled March 31 that the law violates the U.S. Constitution because its definition of Native American is narrower than federal law.

PLF said Fontenot regularly sold her art at shows and festivals in Oklahoma until that state passed the law in 2016.

She has won awards with her art, including her hand-made beaded jewelry and other cultural items.

In fact, two-thirds of the categories of American Indian artists were unwelcome in Oklahoma because their tribes are not federally recognized.

As WND reported in 2016, the state’s American Indian Arts and Crafts Sales Act prohibited “American Indian artists from labeling their work as ‘American Indian’ unless they are members of specified tribes that enjoy the state’s favor.”

“The right to truthfully describe and market one’s art is protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and the right to participate in the interstate market for American Indian art and crafts is protected by the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” PLF said at the time. “Further, the Supremacy Clause forbids state laws that override the objectives of an explicit federal law.”

PLF also argued “the right to pursue a trade without being subjected to irrational, arbitrary, and discriminatory laws is guaranteed by the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.”