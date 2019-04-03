Inner moons of Saturn revealed by Cassini

(NEW SCIENTIST) – Saturn has a smorgasbord of little moons, some of them orbiting within or just next to its rings. In the “Grand Finale” stage of the NASA Cassini spacecraft’s mission, which ended in 2017, it observed five of the planet’s small inner moons up close, which have now been analysed by researchers.

The Cassini observations showed that ring particles are constantly falling onto them, and they are all slightly different in shape and characteristics. The innermost moons are much redder, because the rings contain iron and red organic material, and the outermost ones are bluer because of ice and water vapour from the liquid plumes of the larger and further-out moon Enceladus. These small moons are just a taste of the diversity in Saturn’s system: it has 62 moons, each different from the next.