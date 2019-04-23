Insider reveals Trump's campaign to protect Christians

When President Donald Trump was a candidate back in 2016, he made commitments that he would support evangelical Christians in expressing their faith, and in opposing abortion.

Since his election, helped by support from that population, some of his efforts have been in the headlines, such as the release of Christian pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkey’s prison system to which he had been banished in what apparently was a series of staged claims.

Trump’s also appointed two justices to the Supreme Court that, by their background, could be expected to hold a disapproving view of rampant abortion.

But other efforts on the president’s part haven’t been so public.

Like the one revealed recently by Mick Mulvaney, chief of staff.

Explains a report by Daily Caller News Foundation, Trump, when he has world leaders visiting him in the White House, routinely asks them what they are doing for religious minorities.

Or tells them they are not doing enough.

Mulvaney’s comments came recently at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“What you don’t know about is what goes on behind closed doors,” he said. “I very rarely talk about my private meetings with the president, the stuff that goes on what goes on outside the private eye, but I can assure you that I have been sitting with him in the Oval Office, in the cabinet room, with leaders around the world, where he will look at them and say ‘Now, you’re not doing enough to take care of the Christians in your country,’ or, ‘Thank you for helping Christians in your country.'”

The report explained Mulvaney was “a special guest speaker at the breakfast as a Catholic leader.”

He said Trump frequently has worked on the problem of persecution of Christians and other religious minorities.

“Mulvaney referenced the first-ever State Department Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom attended by 600 people from around the world as well as President Trump’s role in the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson from his two-year imprisonment in Turkey,” the report said.

“That’s pretty powerful stuff, to be a leader of a foreign nation sitting in the Oval Office with the president of the United States and have him say, ‘Look, I need you to do more to help religious minorities,'” Mulvaney said.

It’s an issue, he explained to the Daily Caller, that “hasn’t been articulated in the Oval Office in way too long.”