Investigation into 'dossier' snares another Obama alum

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has filed dozens of FOIA requests and lawsuits over the “Steele dossier,” the dubious anti-Trump document funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Despite its “unverified” claims, as FBI Director James Comey described them, the Obama administration used it as evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign.

Judicial Watch has demanded interviews with Hillary Clinton’s aides and access to communications involving most of the top level appointees who dealt with the issue.

Now, it’s Victoria Nuland’s turn.

The former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs under Obama is believed to have been the one who turned the dossier over to the FBI.

Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the State Department for records of her communications with top Justice, FBI and State Department officials.

The lawsuit came after the State Department didn’t respond to a FOIA request.

Judicial Watch wants records of communications between Nuland and the whole cast of the Obama administration scandal: Joseph Mifsud, Chrisopher Steele, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, John Brennan, Patrick Kennedy, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein, Sally Yates, John Carlin, George Toscas, David Laufman, Lisa Monaco, Bruce Ohr, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker and others.

Judicial Watch said the author of the dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele, had developed long-standing relationships with senior State Department officials, including Nuland.

“Between 2014 and 2016, Steele authored more than a hundred reports on Russia and Ukraine,” Judicial Watch said. “These were written for a private client but shared widely within the State Department and sent up to Secretary of State John Kerry and to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who was in charge of the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis.”

A year ago on “Face the Nation,” Nuland said she was briefed on the dossier by Steele and then referred it to the FBI.

She also authorized a meeting about the dossier between Steele and FBI agent Michael Gaeta, Judicial Watch said.

“We intend to find out how far the Deep State was willing to go in their effort to discredit then-candidate Donald Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It seems the Obama administration engaged in a no-holds-barred attempt to clear the path for Hillary Clinton. Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuits have already shown the Obama State Department was corruptly targeting President Trump.”

The watchdog group previously obtained and released 42 pages of State Department documents given to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., that showed “Russian political interference in elections and politics in countries across Europe.”

It also released nearly 90 pages of documents from State showing “classified information was disseminated to multiple U.S. senators by the Obama administration immediately prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.”