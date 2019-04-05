Iran flees stronghold at Damascus airport

Iran military units have fled the facilities the Islamic regime established near the Damascus airport due to fears of an Israeli attack, according to reports in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“According to the source, the evacuated positions included more than nine large depots of weapons, ammunition, and long-range missiles. Additionally, an intelligence center near the airport, facing Eastern Ghouta, was evacuated, as were a center spying on wireless communications and an operational command center,” reported the Lebanese publication Al-Modon.

“The evacuated depots’ [inventory] was divided among military bases east, west, and north of Damascus, and most of the missiles were transferred to [Syrian Army] Fourth Division command posts, situated on the broad mountain range in the west of Rif Dimashq Governorate Likewise, some of the weapons, ammunition, and logistical equipment were transferred to bases of the First Division; of all the regime forces, this division is the most closely affiliated with Iran, while some of the medium and light weapons and equipment were transferred to the Al-Mezzeh Military Airport.”

The report was spotlighted by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The report also confirmed Iran is “planning to establish a new military airport near Al-Kiswah in the west of the Rif Dimashq Governorate, and that it has recommenced activity at the Al-Dimas Airport in the same region, near the Syria-Lebanon border.”

MEMRI said the new military airport apparently will be used to launch drones into Israel for fighting and surveillance purposes, and as a Hezbollah intelligence base.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.