(Breitbart) Two Islamic extremists have been arrested by police in Paris after allegedly plotting to massacre a kindergarten full of children.

The two men, both 20 years old, were arrested on March 25th in Seine-et-Marne with the Paris prosecutor charging them over plotting to kill children and police officers, broadcaster RTL reports.

One of the men involved is said to have been known to the General Directorate of Homeland Security (DGSI), France’s internal intelligence agency.