Israeli politician wants 3rd Temple … now!

One political party chief in Israel is going where others have feared to tread.

He’s insisting that a third Jewish Temple be built.

Now.

The statement of intent, reported by Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz at Breaking Israel News, is certain to get attention, since the Muslim Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

“For the first time ever, an Israeli politician has had the temerity to publicly declare what, for more than 2,000 years, the Jewish people have prayed for: build the Temple now,” BIN reported.

The plan comes from Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party.

“I don’t want to build a (Third) Temple in one or two years, I want to build it now,” he told a crowd at a Maariv/Jerusalem Post conference this week. “To build the Temple I need support, I can’t do it alone.”

BIN reported the party is steadily gaining traction in the polls. Its platform calls for moving Israeli government facilities to the Temple Mount and giving the chief rabbinate authority there.

The site is supervised by the Jordanian-controlled Islamic Waqf, which forbids Christians and Jews from praying there but allows Muslims.

“Building the third and final temple in Jerusalem has been the dream of Jews for more than 2,000 years,” Shmuel Sackett, party co-founder, told BIN. “The goal of the state of Israel is to bring about the fulfillment of the Jewish dream and not the destruction of it.”

He continued: “We must educate the world as to the beauty of that dream and to the wonderful peace it will bring. Not every dream can be realized immediately but we must do what we can to move closer to that reality.”

Rabbi Chaim Amsalem, No. 2 in the party, cited President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We have tried it their way for a very long time, and it has only brought more conflict,” he said. “It is time to try this way.

“The time to build the Temple is when the entire world wants it and that time is very close indeed,” said Amsalem.

BIN reported: “The real animus from the left is due to an issue that Feiglin explicitly stated he will always place foremost in his politics: the Land of Israel. Unlike other political parties which make this claim, Feiglin has a long history of fighting against abandoning land that gives strength to this campaign promise. His personal attachment to Jerusalem is undeniable, as he frequently ascends to the Temple Mount and has attended every Temple reenactment.”

WND reported in 2018 when Muslims who run the Dome of the Rock, which houses the Foundation Stone, revered by Jews as possibly the site of the original Temple’s Holy of Holies and possibly the holiest site in Judaism, were caught in a “blatant show of disrespect.”

Photographs showed workers lounging directly on the rock.

The complicated regulations imposed on the Mount by the Waqf brought trouble for a U.S. congressman more than a year ago.

Republican Reps. Scott Tipton of Colorado and David B. McKinley of West Virginia were “detained by Israel police after an Islamic Waqf official, which administers the Temple Mount, lodged a complaint against them,” it was reported at the time.

JNS said it appeared Tipton violated an unknown rule when he bent down to pick up a broken olive branch.

“His movement seems to have agitated the Waqf official who, apparently believing the congressman was bowing as if in prayer, set off the events that followed,” the report said.

The lawmakers were physically removed from the Temple Mount by police officers, and frisked and detained for more than a half-hour, JNS said.

Their visit was organized by the group Proclaiming Justice to the Nations.