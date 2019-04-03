It's millionaire Dems supporting socialism

(Washington Examiner) The 2020 Democratic field is running hard to the left as the Democratic Party celebrates socialism. But several of the candidates can well afford taking down capitalism at this point, because they’re already multimillionaires and have incomes in the top 1 percent.

Former Reps. Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are among the wealthiest Democratic presidential candidates. Other hopefuls have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in book royalties and speaking fees.

OpenSecrets.org estimates that O’Rourke was worth around $9 million in 2015. His 2017 House financial disclosure form shows assets ranging from $3.6 million to $16.6 million and liabilities ranging from $1.3 million to $5.8 million.