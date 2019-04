(Fox News) Despite seeing historic, record-breaking scores, “Jeopardy!” fans are getting bored with its newest breakout star.

James Holzhauer, 34, has won 14 games of the popular trivia show and — seems like he’ll continue through many more. In addition to the long run on the show, he’s shattered several records previously held by other “Jeopardy!” champions.

On Tuesday’s episode, Holzhauer surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever. His $118,816 win put his total take at $1,061,554 million. This isn’t the only record Holzhauer broke …