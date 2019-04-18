Jim Jordan scolds 'obsessed' Dems for handling of Trump probes

“Obsessed” with Donald Trump, House Democratic leaders are abusing their power to probe the president’s personal dealings, charged Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a letter.

Jordan accused Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of executing a secret Memorandum of Understanding with other House Democratic chairmen to target President Trump, the Daily Caller reported.

Jordan, the ranking member on the Oversight Committee, charged Monday that Cummings kept Republicans in the dark as he coordinated the MOU with House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“You did not consult with Republican Members of the Committee or allow Members to consider and debate the terms of your MOU before executing the MOU with Chairwoman Waters,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan also accused Cummings of a “grave abuse” of authority for issuing a subpoena to a global financial firm that Trump used before he ran for office.

“This subpoena is a grave abuse of the Committee’s authority and a violation of the Chairman’s pledge to the Committee. Although the Rules of the House of Representatives grant Chairman Cummings broad oversight authority, we rely on the Chairman to use it responsibly,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan said Cummings waited until members of the committee had left for the two-week Easter district work period to announce his intention to subpoena the firm, Mazars.

“This action violates the Chairman’s promise to the Committee at our organization meeting,” the Republican congressman said.

Jordan also criticized House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal for threatening to subpoena Trump’s tax returns.

And he chastised House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for his investigations into private entities that had business relationships with Trump.

“The Democrat obsession with the president and his family is gravely dangerous and counterproductive to the work of our Committee,” Jordan wrote.

“The American people can now see that Democrats’ pursuit of truth is clouded by their obsession with attacking the president and the first family. None of our actions would be necessary if not for Chairman Cumming’s decision to pursue reckless, partisan investigations designed to attack the president and his family.”