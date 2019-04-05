Job market surges with payroll gain of 196,000

(CNBC) Job creation posted a solid rebound in March, with nonfarm payrolls expanding by 196,000 and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8 percent, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday.

That was better than the 175,000 Dow Jones estimate and comes after a dismal February that had economists wondering whether the decade-old economic expansion was nearing an end. The unemployment rate met expectations.

Wage gains fell off the recent strong pace, increasing just 0.14 percent for the month and 3.2 percent year over year, below expectations of the 3.4 percent pace from last month. The average work week increased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours.