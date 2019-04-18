Jobless claims hit new low

Best report since November 1969

(ZeroHedge) Initial jobless claims keep grinding lower and lower.

The last time this few Americans sought the help of government after losing a job was in November 1969. Initial Jobless Claims tumbled another 5K from the prior week’s revised 197K to just 192K: the second consecutive sub-200K print in 50 years, and the lowest print since September 1969.

While the number will probably not come as a big surprise in light of the recent sharp rebound in payrolls, the Fed will be hard pressed to explain why it is pausing its rate hikes at a time when the fewest number of Americans are filing for jobless benefits in half a century.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.