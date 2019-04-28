Joe Biden: The Democrats' 'Great White Hope'

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever alter the character of this nation, what we are, and I cannot stand by and watch this happen,” said Joe Biden days ago in announcing his run for president.

From 2009 until 2017, Biden was Number Two to President Barack Obama, who undertook what he called a “fundamental transformation” of America by hook or crook into a socialist country.

Biden insists that during the eight years of the Obama-Biden administration, there was never a “single whisper of scandal.” But during these years, we now know, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton transferred 20 percent of America’s scarce uranium deposits to Russia and simultaneously received $145 million from Russians for doing so.

During these years, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee secretly paid to create with Russian help the so-called Trump Dossier used to obtain improper FISA warrants to spy on the Trump family and campaign – a clear case of Democratic Party political collusion with Russia and politicized U.S. intelligence agencies to overthrow the duly-elected president of the United States in a coup d’état.

The FBI found Clinton emails that Obama received from her server. The partisan political weaponizing of the FBI and Justice Department would never have been done without Obama’s approval.

During these years, Obama-Biden administration policies stank to high heaven. Obama, e.g., funneled $90 billion to supposed “green energy” companies such as Solyndra, but 80 percent of taxpayer-enriched companies were big-time crony Democratic donors.

Obama’s party was promptly voted out of congressional power. His response was to rule by executive orders and misused emergency powers. “You didn’t build that,” Obama told businesspeople, while he created an unratified nuke-approving “treaty” with terrorist-state Iran and sent its Islamist rulers $1.5 billion in unmarked, unreported cash.

Biden threatened Ukraine with cutting off $1.8 billion in U.S. aid if it ended a dubious deal to give his son millions.

“Not a single whisper of scandal”? Biden’s claim raises two possibilities. One is that as Obama’s vice president, he (of course) knew of the president’s criminal corruption – in which case Biden is an accomplice to those crimes, has lied about them, and is morally unfit to be president.

The other possibility is that Biden knew nothing of Obama’s wrongdoing.

He was chosen V.P. for being a dim-bulb lifelong government officeholder who seldom offended because he rarely did anything.

Now that Biden seeks the presidency, Barack Obama refuses to endorse him. The New York Times now calls Biden “inarticulate, rambling and stumbling.”

“Creepy” Joe Biden – infamous for sniffing and pawing women, and for forcing female Secret Service agents to watch him swim naked – has as his biggest endorser “creepy porn lawyer” Michael Avenatti.

Biden is either a knave who knew of Obama’s crimes and scandals, or he is a fool who was unable to see the outrageous wrongdoing going on all around him. Being either a knave or fool disqualifies Biden from becoming president.

For the moment, Joe Biden tops the list of five leading Democratic candidates – himself; socialist Senator Bernie Sanders; gay Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senator Kamala Harris, who “slept her way” to the top (with him), says former Democratic Speaker of the California Assembly Willy Brown, and now she advocates legalized prostitution; and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who became a millionaire by pocketing up to $500,000 per year from a no-show Harvard Professorship she got by pretending to be Native American.

Biden has just hired an African-American former Bernie Sanders adviser, Symone Sanders, who in 2016 said: “We don’t need white people leading the Democratic Party right now.”

The Democratic Party depends on blocs of minority voters, and is rapidly becoming politically correct loony left. Biden by contrast once opposed bussing to end racial segregation, and in 1991 as Judicial Committee chairman said that Senators had the “right” to “plumb the depths of [Anita] Hill’s credibility” in her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

No wonder that even loser leftist Georgia demagogue Stacy Abrams scornfully rejected Biden’s offer to make her his ticket-balancing presumptive vice president.

Biden, running as the Democrats’ moderate old-style “Great White Hope,” needs to pick a running mate (Michelle Obama?) who enthuses the left without being seen as a radical one heartbeat from the presidency. Obama picked Biden as a time-tested token white Step-N-Fetchit without charisma or ideas. Biden cannot win with an uncharismatic leftist VP, but to pick someone who shines brighter than he does risks becoming John McCain to a charismatic Sarah Palin.

