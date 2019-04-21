Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A teacher was telling her class about Jonah and the big fish.

She told them it was impossible for the fish to swallow Jonah.

But a 12-year-old girl stood up and said, “I know Jonah was swallowed by the whale, the Bible says so, so when I get to heaven, I’ll ask him.”

The smug teacher looked at the little girl and said, “Well, what if Jonah didn’t go to heaven, what if he went to hell”?

The little girl stood back up and with her hands on her hips told the teacher, “Then you ask him.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



