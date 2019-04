(Washington Examiner) Two Republican lawmakers met with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday and discussed the yearlong Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse investigation.

During an interview on Fox News, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Horowitz told him and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., he “expects” a report on his investigation into possible FISA abuse by the DOJ and FBI “in May or June.”

That confirmed what Attorney General William Barr testified earlier in the day to a congressional panel.