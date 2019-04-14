Should Julian Assange get the Medal of Freedom?

The arrest of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, last week was greeted by the usual and expected cheers of the corrupt political establishments of both political parties, Republican and Democrat. Assange, having given Edward Snowden a platform and voice to expose the biggest scandal and outrage in American history – the wholesale mass surveillance by our so-called government of hundreds of millions of citizens without probable cause (not to mention President Trump, his family and colleagues) – is now about to pay the price at the hands of those felonious government hacks who approved of or furthered this illegality.

Having learned of this unconstitutional criminality by the Obama-era intel czars – it actually began in a more limited way under former President Geroge W. Bush – former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the equally unethical former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey – using Snowden’s information, I went to court for Freedom Watch and obtained two preliminary injunctions ordering that this “spying” – yes, spying – cease and desist. In so doing, the presiding judge, the Honorable Richard J. Leon of the federal bench in Washington, D.C., found this to not just be a violation of the Fourth Amendment of our little-adhered-to Constitution, but “almost Orwellian.”

In short, Julian Assange, by giving a platform and voice for Snowden’s revelations, did the nation and the world a great service. What occurred with the release of alleged classified information by Chelsea Manning is a yet an open question.

However, as usual, the Wicked Witch of the Left, one Hillary Clinton – the most disgraced loser of a presidential election in American history – could not resist trying to look again relevant to the nation’s discourse and predictably grandstanded at the site of Assange’s arrest and impending extradition back to the United States to face what are likely trumped up charges. Here is what this despicable, broken person had to say:

“The bottom line is that he (Assange) has to answer for what he had done, at least as it has been charged. … I do think it’s a little ironic that he may be the only foreigner the administration would welcome to the United States.” (Diana Stancey Correll, “Hillary Clinton: Assange has to ‘answer for what he has done,'” Washington Examiner, April 11, 2019.)

Well, Ms. Hillary, when will you answer for what you have done by using your secret private email server, which, among many breaches of classified information, compromised national security and likely resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the sons of my Gold Star parent clients, Charles Woods and Patricia Smith, Ty Woods and Sean Smith? In this regard, the al-Qaida terrorists who murdered our ambassador and those around him in Benghazi likely learned of their whereabouts as a result of what even James Comey was forced to admit was the hacking of Hillary’s emails by adverse foreign terrorist powers such as the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ironically, Snowden’s revelations exposing mass illegal surveillance put fear into the hearts and minds of not just the now-melted Wicked Witch of the Left, but all of establishment Washington. This is because it was now clear that the Deep State intelligence and law enforcement communities had collected dirt on nearly all of them – dirt that can be used at any given moment to coerce and blackmail government officials, including judges, to bend over in favor of the nefarious forces of both the left and right.

Could, for instance, this explain the last minute flip of Chief Justice John Roberts to voting in favor of Obamacare, a trashy piece of unconstitutional legislation that has so harmed not just health care but the nation’s economy as a whole? Could the wholesale collection of dirt about his liaison with allegedly harassed women also explain why the chief justice’s new colleague on the Supreme Court bench, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, opposed Judge Leon’s ruling of unconstitutionality of this mass surveillance when he was on the appellate court, and now increasingly votes along with Roberts with the liberals on the high court?

This is why some have asserted that Assange, at least as concerns the Snowden revelations, deserves not to be prosecuted, but instead to be given the Medal of Freedom by President Trump, who himself has been victimized by the Deep State.

But regrettably President Trump, probably on yet more bad advice from his court jesters, now is apparently about to jump on the anti-Assange band wagon. As reported by USA Today, “President Donald Trump, who declared ‘I love WikiLeaks’ during the 2016 presidential campaign, refused Thursday to comment on the arrest of the website’s founder Julian Assange in London. ‘I know nothing about WikiLeaks,’ Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. ‘It’s not my thing.’ (David Jackson and Michael Collins, “‘I know nothing about WikiLeaks.’ Donald Trump has no comment on Julian Assange arrest,” USA Today, April 12, 2019.)

I guess Julian now can’t plan on getting a pardon from Trump, much less the Medal of Freedom! This is the sad story of the compromised if not cowardly political establishment today; no guts and no respect for those who challenge the tyranny of the federal government.

But we at Freedom Watch are not afraid! We will soldier on trying with citizens grand juries and our hard hitting lawsuits to peacefully and legally bring about justice not just for the Hillary Clintons of the world, but all those who would disrespect our Constitution and rule of law, whatever it now is in practice, in all candor. Indeed, the Rule of God is of much higher authority and in the end our Creator and his Son have a way of meting out Their Divine justice.

In the interim, go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and support and join our Justice League.