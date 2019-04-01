Kid isn't buying

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A teacher was reading the story of the Three Little Pigs to her class.

She came to the part of the story where first pig was trying to gather the building materials for his home.

She read. “And so the pig went up to the man with the wheelbarrow full of straw and said: ‘Pardon me, sir, but may I have some of that straw to build my house?'”

The teacher paused then asked the class: “And what do you think the man said?”

One little boy raised his hand and said very matter-of-factly …

“I think the man would have said – ‘I can’t believe it! A talking pig!'”

