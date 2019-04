(Page Six) Two top executives in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the chief ethics officer, are resigning in the wake of the Jussie Smollett case, The Post has learned.

April Perry, the ethics officer who’s worked with State’s Attorney Kim Foxx since January 2017, told The Post she submitted her resignation letter on Monday.

In addition, one of Perry’s underlings, Mark Rotert, reportedly submitted his resignation on March 27, the day after news broke that all 16 felony charges against Smollett would be dropped, the Chicago Sun-Times said.