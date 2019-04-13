Kim Jong Un: Nuclear deal should be reached by end of year

(The Hill) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has laid down an end-of-year marker for the United States to agree to terms for a nuclear deal while signaling he may agree to a third summit with President Trump.

Kim said that he will wait “till the end of this year” for the U.S. to decide to be more flexible in negotiations, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, according to Reuters.

“It is essential for the U.S. to quit its current calculation method and approach us with a new one,” Kim was quoted as saying during a speech to the Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s rubber-stamp legislature.