LDS church silent on lingering LGBT questions

(ABC4) — SALT LAKE CITY — For many Latter-day Saints, the reversal of a 2015 policy barring children of same-sex couples from being baptized and labeling such couples as guilty of “apostasy” was a prayer answered; but questions remain for many LGBTQ members and former members.

Questions like whether church discipline already enacted for same-sex married couples could be reversed; whether transgender members excommunicated for undergoing transitions will have their church discipline overturned; and whether those in same-sex relationships (not marriages) will be subject to church discipline.